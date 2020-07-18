146-148 West 22nd Street

Amenities

This private, full-floor luxury loft at The Paradigm, an intimate boutique condominium in prime Chelsea, spans over 2,500sf and comprises 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 south-facing balconies. A perfect place to call home, a private, key-locked elevator opens onto an expansive gallery foyer that leads to grand living and entertaining space distinguished by a wall of windows outfitted with remote control sun shades, high ceilings, and maple hardwoods throughout. The large, open chef's kitchen is outfitted with Poggenpohl cabinetry, granite countertops, and a full complement of premium appliances, including a Viking cooktop and oven with vented hood, Subzero refrigerator, dual-temperature wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher, and Kitchen-Aid microwave. The spacious master suite and accompanying lounge area open to a private balcony, and completing the space are four closets, one of which is a walk-in closet. A pristine sanctuary, the five-fixture master bath features a walk-in steam shower, 6-foot long soaking tub, and a custom teak dual vanity. A second bedroom suite, also opening to a south-facing balcony, features an ensuite marble bath with custom vanity, separate shower, and tub. The third bedroom with ensuite bath is located on the north and east corner of the apartment. Adding to the ease and comfort of this home are the year-round individually controlled heating and cooling, laundry room with sink and Bosch washer and dryer, abundant closet space, and a 100-square foot private storage space. The Paradigm features fob entry, video intercom security, a superintendent, and a landscaped common roof deck.