Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

146-148 West 22nd Street

146 W 22nd St · (917) 720-5853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$14,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
This private, full-floor luxury loft at The Paradigm, an intimate boutique condominium in prime Chelsea, spans over 2,500sf and comprises 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 south-facing balconies. A perfect place to call home, a private, key-locked elevator opens onto an expansive gallery foyer that leads to grand living and entertaining space distinguished by a wall of windows outfitted with remote control sun shades, high ceilings, and maple hardwoods throughout. The large, open chef's kitchen is outfitted with Poggenpohl cabinetry, granite countertops, and a full complement of premium appliances, including a Viking cooktop and oven with vented hood, Subzero refrigerator, dual-temperature wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher, and Kitchen-Aid microwave. The spacious master suite and accompanying lounge area open to a private balcony, and completing the space are four closets, one of which is a walk-in closet. A pristine sanctuary, the five-fixture master bath features a walk-in steam shower, 6-foot long soaking tub, and a custom teak dual vanity. A second bedroom suite, also opening to a south-facing balcony, features an ensuite marble bath with custom vanity, separate shower, and tub. The third bedroom with ensuite bath is located on the north and east corner of the apartment. Adding to the ease and comfort of this home are the year-round individually controlled heating and cooling, laundry room with sink and Bosch washer and dryer, abundant closet space, and a 100-square foot private storage space. The Paradigm features fob entry, video intercom security, a superintendent, and a landscaped common roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146-148 West 22nd Street have any available units?
146-148 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 146-148 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 146-148 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146-148 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
146-148 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146-148 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 146-148 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 146-148 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 146-148 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 146-148 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146-148 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146-148 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 146-148 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 146-148 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 146-148 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146-148 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146-148 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
