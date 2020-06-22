145 FOURTH AVENUE G

Amenities
Large two bed room apartment in Union Square - Property Id: 297753
Large two bed room apartment in the heart of union square
this spacious two bed room apartment features lots of natural light coming from the 14th st view. This gorgeous unit is located in the heart of the emblematic union square. This apartment provides an outstanding layout with hard woof floors, new appliances, natural maple shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and much more. The apartment also comes with washer, dryer and A/C unit. Walking closet in master bedroom. And if this is not enough, you will also get 1 YEAR FREE GYM and GAS included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297753
Property Id 297753
(RLNE5847095)