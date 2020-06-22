All apartments in New York
145 FOURTH AVENUE G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

145 FOURTH AVENUE G

145 4th Ave · (330) 809-3283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$5,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Large two bed room apartment in Union Square - Property Id: 297753

Large two bed room apartment in the heart of union square
this spacious two bed room apartment features lots of natural light coming from the 14th st view. This gorgeous unit is located in the heart of the emblematic union square. This apartment provides an outstanding layout with hard woof floors, new appliances, natural maple shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and much more. The apartment also comes with washer, dryer and A/C unit. Walking closet in master bedroom. And if this is not enough, you will also get 1 YEAR FREE GYM and GAS included in the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297753
Property Id 297753

(RLNE5847095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G have any available units?
145 FOURTH AVENUE G has a unit available for $5,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G have?
Some of 145 FOURTH AVENUE G's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 FOURTH AVENUE G currently offering any rent specials?
145 FOURTH AVENUE G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 FOURTH AVENUE G pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 FOURTH AVENUE G is pet friendly.
Does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G offer parking?
No, 145 FOURTH AVENUE G does not offer parking.
Does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 FOURTH AVENUE G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G have a pool?
No, 145 FOURTH AVENUE G does not have a pool.
Does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G have accessible units?
No, 145 FOURTH AVENUE G does not have accessible units.
Does 145 FOURTH AVENUE G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 FOURTH AVENUE G has units with dishwashers.
