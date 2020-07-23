All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

145 4th Ave 8L

145 4th Ave · (747) 243-1894
Location

145 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8L · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Rare vacancy in this luxurious location - Property Id: 242740

1 year free gym, Gas included in rent. Natural maple shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and floor, stainless steel kitchen appliances, marble tiled bathroom, Right across Union square park, whole foods market, Regal union square screen. Gives a great view of some of the most loved eating, dining and shopping areas in the Union square holiday market. Gives the classic New York city fourth avenue view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/145-4th-ave-new-york-ny-unit-8l/242740
Property Id 242740

(RLNE5940065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 4th Ave 8L have any available units?
145 4th Ave 8L has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 4th Ave 8L have?
Some of 145 4th Ave 8L's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 4th Ave 8L currently offering any rent specials?
145 4th Ave 8L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 4th Ave 8L pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 4th Ave 8L is pet friendly.
Does 145 4th Ave 8L offer parking?
No, 145 4th Ave 8L does not offer parking.
Does 145 4th Ave 8L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 4th Ave 8L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 4th Ave 8L have a pool?
No, 145 4th Ave 8L does not have a pool.
Does 145 4th Ave 8L have accessible units?
No, 145 4th Ave 8L does not have accessible units.
Does 145 4th Ave 8L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 4th Ave 8L has units with dishwashers.
