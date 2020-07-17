144 East 30th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator lobby media room

Newly Renovated 3 BD/3 BA duplex 3,300 square feet with private outdoor space.



Apartment comes with a private property manager dedicated to the individual unit.



Designed by Interior Architect Joel Gevis. Featuring Pierre Frey fabrics and Schumacher wall coverings throughout.



Private access to the apartment through lobby - no stairs or elevator, no interaction with neighbors or visitors is required for ingress/egress. Super lives on the block.



Located in a newly renovated boutique brownstone, this extremely private and rare three bedroom, three bathroom duplex spans nearly 3,300 square feet plus a private backyard. Truly suburban living in the heart of Manhattan.



Situated on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of the city, you can hear a pin drop in this incredibly private home with thoughtfully installed energy efficient and noise blocking double-pane City Windows.



No detail was overlooked in the stunning chef's kitchen. Featuring Calacatta marble countertops, a kitchen island, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 6-burner Wolf Range, Shaw custom farm sink, Miele dishwasher, and Danby wine cooler.



When descending the staircase, you'll enter into an impressive lower level where you'll find high ceilings, a generous living/media room with floor to ceiling glass French doors that open to your private south-facing 350 square foot backyard.



Also located on this level is a truly spectacular master suite, featuring a skylight, gracious dressing room with two shoe/handbag closets, 10' garment closet, and a Miele washer/dryer.



Central air is provided by dual 4 ton York air conditioning units and heat by an energy efficient combination boiler powering a 5 zone Viega radiant floor heating system throughout, keeping the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



All millwork was handcrafted on site including cabinets, vanities and moldings. The home features oak wood flooring with a maple and mahogany inlay, natural stone floors throughout the lower floor, wood panel walls in the living room and master bedroom, a wood burning fireplace, built-in 800lb safe, and is fully wired with Crestron for complete smart control all from the touch of an iPad.



Conveniently located in close proximity to the NYU Hospital (including adult/children ER), easy access to the Midtown tunnel, all major subway and bus transportation lines, and a short distance to Madison Square Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fairway, Blue Smoke, Serafina, and Dover Street Market.



Virtual Tour Link -

https://youtu.be/nNctjs9jtJQ