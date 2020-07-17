All apartments in New York
144 East 30th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

144 East 30th Street

144 East 30th Street · (347) 821-6220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$18,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
media room
Newly Renovated 3 BD/3 BA duplex 3,300 square feet with private outdoor space.

Apartment comes with a private property manager dedicated to the individual unit.

Designed by Interior Architect Joel Gevis. Featuring Pierre Frey fabrics and Schumacher wall coverings throughout.

Private access to the apartment through lobby - no stairs or elevator, no interaction with neighbors or visitors is required for ingress/egress. Super lives on the block.

Located in a newly renovated boutique brownstone, this extremely private and rare three bedroom, three bathroom duplex spans nearly 3,300 square feet plus a private backyard. Truly suburban living in the heart of Manhattan.

Situated on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of the city, you can hear a pin drop in this incredibly private home with thoughtfully installed energy efficient and noise blocking double-pane City Windows.

No detail was overlooked in the stunning chef's kitchen. Featuring Calacatta marble countertops, a kitchen island, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 6-burner Wolf Range, Shaw custom farm sink, Miele dishwasher, and Danby wine cooler.

When descending the staircase, you'll enter into an impressive lower level where you'll find high ceilings, a generous living/media room with floor to ceiling glass French doors that open to your private south-facing 350 square foot backyard.

Also located on this level is a truly spectacular master suite, featuring a skylight, gracious dressing room with two shoe/handbag closets, 10' garment closet, and a Miele washer/dryer.

Central air is provided by dual 4 ton York air conditioning units and heat by an energy efficient combination boiler powering a 5 zone Viega radiant floor heating system throughout, keeping the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

All millwork was handcrafted on site including cabinets, vanities and moldings. The home features oak wood flooring with a maple and mahogany inlay, natural stone floors throughout the lower floor, wood panel walls in the living room and master bedroom, a wood burning fireplace, built-in 800lb safe, and is fully wired with Crestron for complete smart control all from the touch of an iPad.

Conveniently located in close proximity to the NYU Hospital (including adult/children ER), easy access to the Midtown tunnel, all major subway and bus transportation lines, and a short distance to Madison Square Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fairway, Blue Smoke, Serafina, and Dover Street Market.

Virtual Tour Link -
https://youtu.be/nNctjs9jtJQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 East 30th Street have any available units?
144 East 30th Street has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 East 30th Street have?
Some of 144 East 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 144 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 144 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 East 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 144 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 144 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 East 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
