New York, NY
143 Sullivan Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:12 AM

143 Sullivan Street

143 Sullivan Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-G · Avail. now

$3,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Thank you for this opportunity to show 143 Sullivan Street on this video bellow:

https://youtu.be/lU-ncZINEKo

A fully furnished white Loft Studio in Soho!

The owner will pay for the board package processing fee which requires full financial disclosure and board approval.

This a prewar building in a prime location with exposed bricks, high ceilings over 10feet high and hardwood floors, all white, as you see on the pictures. Miele range, built-in bar area, California closets, built-in storage, and bookshelf. There is a Queen size bed and a sofa bed. Large bathroom with tub. It is extremely quiet (not street side) yet a great light. Please note that this unit is available for a minimum of 12 months.

This loving studio has a share outdoor patio which is perfect for entertaining and perfect for your morning coffee.

Incredible location and terrific shopping. Ideally located near all major transportation: access nearby (4,5,6, N, R, Q, L, W, F, V,1,2,3, & PATH trains) Easy access to Citi Bikes.

+ IMPORTANT INFORMATION : Apartment can be rented unfurnished for a 2 year contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Sullivan Street have any available units?
143 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 143 Sullivan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 143 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 143 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
