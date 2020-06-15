Amenities

Thank you for this opportunity to show 143 Sullivan Street on this video bellow:



https://youtu.be/lU-ncZINEKo



A fully furnished white Loft Studio in Soho!



The owner will pay for the board package processing fee which requires full financial disclosure and board approval.



This a prewar building in a prime location with exposed bricks, high ceilings over 10feet high and hardwood floors, all white, as you see on the pictures. Miele range, built-in bar area, California closets, built-in storage, and bookshelf. There is a Queen size bed and a sofa bed. Large bathroom with tub. It is extremely quiet (not street side) yet a great light. Please note that this unit is available for a minimum of 12 months.



This loving studio has a share outdoor patio which is perfect for entertaining and perfect for your morning coffee.



Incredible location and terrific shopping. Ideally located near all major transportation: access nearby (4,5,6, N, R, Q, L, W, F, V,1,2,3, & PATH trains) Easy access to Citi Bikes.



+ IMPORTANT INFORMATION : Apartment can be rented unfurnished for a 2 year contract.