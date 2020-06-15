143 East 34th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

SIGNED LEASENO FEE - Now available for rent is a SUNNY and OVERSIZED 950 square foot 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom condominium apartment. Situated in the heart of Murray Hill, this spacious home is newly renovated featuring a beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has been flawlessly opened and recessed lighting installed. There is an additional storage pantry for all your cooking needs.The expansive living room faces south and west and gets fantastic light in both directions. The western facing picture-window boasts a breathtaking view of The Empire State Building looking directly down 34th street. Replete with both a washer/dryer that VENTS OUT as well as an additional half-bath the apartment doubles as a great entertaining space and very a very comfortable and practical home. The bedroom is very nicely sized and has a walk-in closet, windowed bathroom with NEW vanity and medicine cabinet.Built in 2002, the Benson Condominium is a discrete and intimate building with only 2 apartments per floor, a doorman, live-in super, and a communal 2nd-floor terrace for leisurely use. Located on 34th Street just off of Lexington avenue in close proximity to the 6 subway line and 34th street crosstown bus. Easy rental process and long-term lease allowed.