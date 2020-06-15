All apartments in New York
Find more places like 143 East 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
143 East 34th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

143 East 34th Street

143 East 34th Street · (646) 246-5837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

143 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6S · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
SIGNED LEASENO FEE - Now available for rent is a SUNNY and OVERSIZED 950 square foot 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom condominium apartment. Situated in the heart of Murray Hill, this spacious home is newly renovated featuring a beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has been flawlessly opened and recessed lighting installed. There is an additional storage pantry for all your cooking needs.The expansive living room faces south and west and gets fantastic light in both directions. The western facing picture-window boasts a breathtaking view of The Empire State Building looking directly down 34th street. Replete with both a washer/dryer that VENTS OUT as well as an additional half-bath the apartment doubles as a great entertaining space and very a very comfortable and practical home. The bedroom is very nicely sized and has a walk-in closet, windowed bathroom with NEW vanity and medicine cabinet.Built in 2002, the Benson Condominium is a discrete and intimate building with only 2 apartments per floor, a doorman, live-in super, and a communal 2nd-floor terrace for leisurely use. Located on 34th Street just off of Lexington avenue in close proximity to the 6 subway line and 34th street crosstown bus. Easy rental process and long-term lease allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 East 34th Street have any available units?
143 East 34th Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 East 34th Street have?
Some of 143 East 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 East 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 East 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 143 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 East 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 143 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 143 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 143 East 34th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity