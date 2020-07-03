141 Orchard Street

Amenities

Beautiful gut renovated 2BR with balcony and washer/dryer in unit.<br><br>Apartment features: -Great natural light -Queen size beds -Updated kitchen with dishwasher and wine cooler -Private Balcony -Washer/Dryer in unit<br><br>Building is renovated, well maintained and pet friendly. Just a short walk from the F,M,J,Z trains. Prime LES location; nearby all restaurants, bars, and nightlife.<br><br>Net effective - including half month free and $500 rent credit!<br><br>For more information contact Dean at or .