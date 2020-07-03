All apartments in New York
Find more places like 141 Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
141 Orchard Street
Last updated June 28 2020 at 2:59 AM

141 Orchard Street

141 Orchard Street · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

141 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful gut renovated 2BR with balcony and washer/dryer in unit.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Apartment features: -Great natural light -Queen size beds -Updated kitchen with dishwasher and wine cooler -Private Balcony -Washer/Dryer in unit&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Building is renovated, well maintained and pet friendly. Just a short walk from the F,M,J,Z trains. Prime LES location; nearby all restaurants, bars, and nightlife.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;Net effective - including half month free and $500 rent credit!&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;For more information contact Dean at or .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Orchard Street have any available units?
141 Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Orchard Street have?
Some of 141 Orchard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 141 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 141 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Orchard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 141 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 141 Orchard Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity