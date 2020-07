141 E 33rd St 17B

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking

BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW 1 BDR, DOORMAN, ELEVATOR, GYM - Property Id: 288627



GUT RENOVATED SPACIOUS 1 BDR (CAN FLEX TO TWO) IN A 24/7 DOORMAN BUILDING IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL, STEPS AWAY FROM THE SUBWAY.

LARGE BEDROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM.

MODERN KITCHEN- GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DISHWASHER!

HARDWOOD FLOORING.

24/7 DOORMAN BUILDING, ELEVATOR, GYM, LAUNDRY ROOM, LIVE IN SUPER, PACKAGE ROOM, PARKING.

PETS ARE WELCOME

VIDEO IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.



PLEASE CONTACT ME TO SET UP A SHOWING

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/141-e-33rd-st-new-york-ny-unit-17b/288627

Property Id 288627



(RLNE5944588)