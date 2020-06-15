All apartments in New York
1402 Lexington Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

1402 Lexington Ave

1402 Lexington Avenue · (914) 299-2202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious and bright 3 BEDROOM with 2 FULL BATHS plus
PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE
Large Windowed Kitchen features Dishwasher and Microwave,
3 Separate bedrooms, 2 full subway tiled baths and tons of closets.

Sorry No Pets

Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 92nd Street & Lexington Avenue - A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe - You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!

Contact us to schedule an appointment and Get Your Application in First!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Lexington Ave have any available units?
1402 Lexington Ave has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1402 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1402 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 1402 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 1402 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1402 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Lexington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
