1402 Lexington Ave

Amenities
Spacious and bright 3 BEDROOM with 2 FULL BATHS plus
PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE
Large Windowed Kitchen features Dishwasher and Microwave,
3 Separate bedrooms, 2 full subway tiled baths and tons of closets.
Sorry No Pets
Sitting at the Cross-Roads of 92nd Street & Lexington Avenue - A Vibrant and Culturally Relevant Nabe - You will be Moments from Great Eateries, Boutique Shopping, Select Groceries, Great Nightlife and Easy Transportation!
Contact us to schedule an appointment and Get Your Application in First!!