All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 West 69th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 West 69th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

140 West 69th Street

140 West 69th Street · (646) 641-6894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 West 69th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 46B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE! Renovated unit with the charm of a beautiful pre-war building. The apartment has been recently upgraded with new wood floors, new appliances, and cabinet. Kitchen has a full Avanti Stainless Steele Fridge and Cuisinart Convection Oven, Sharp Microwave, Inducto plug in burner. The unit features a well designed loft as well as a built in California Closets and custom designed shelving. Boasting 10.5 foot ceilings with track lighting. The apartment faces North. This apartment is was custom designed for living large in a tiny space. 140 West 69th Street is a full service high rise co-op with a live-in super and 24 hour doormen, elevators and a laundry room. Sry no pets for subtenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 69th Street have any available units?
140 West 69th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 69th Street have?
Some of 140 West 69th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 69th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 69th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 West 69th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity