Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator doorman

NO FEE! Renovated unit with the charm of a beautiful pre-war building. The apartment has been recently upgraded with new wood floors, new appliances, and cabinet. Kitchen has a full Avanti Stainless Steele Fridge and Cuisinart Convection Oven, Sharp Microwave, Inducto plug in burner. The unit features a well designed loft as well as a built in California Closets and custom designed shelving. Boasting 10.5 foot ceilings with track lighting. The apartment faces North. This apartment is was custom designed for living large in a tiny space. 140 West 69th Street is a full service high rise co-op with a live-in super and 24 hour doormen, elevators and a laundry room. Sry no pets for subtenants.