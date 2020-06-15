Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT.
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village at highly sought-after Greenwich Lane Condominiums, this 3,088 square foot floor-through 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath residence boasts loft-like interiors with beamed 10'+ ceilings, large casement windows that provide abundant natural light, and exquisite living and dining areas overlooking the lush, central garden. A grand entryway leads to the chef's kitchen, which is outfitted with custom-paneled wood cabinetry in a painted white finish, white marble countertops, and mirrored backsplash. Polished stainless steel hardware and stainless steel Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances fully complete the kitchen. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a gracious en-suite master bathroom elegantly appointed with a custom millwork vanity with pale marble countertop, under-mounted soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, and marble mosaic floor. Three additional bedrooms feature large south-facing windows and en-suite baths. Other fine features of this stunning home include custom built-ins in the living/dining room and oak hardwood floors throughout. Adding to the comfort and convenience are the separate utility room with sink and LG washer/dryer, and four-pipe HVAC system with zoned climate control for maximum year-round flexibility.
140 West 12th Street is an intimate full service condominium with only 22 apartments, part of the distinctive, amenity-driven Greenwich Lane condominiums designed by Thomas O'Brien of Aero Studios. The amenities include a 25-meter swimming pool with hot tub, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and treatment rooms, golf simulator, screening room, children's playroom, residents' lounge, dining room with guest chef's kitchen and separate catering kitchen.