Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub media room yoga

VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT.

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village at highly sought-after Greenwich Lane Condominiums, this 3,088 square foot floor-through 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath residence boasts loft-like interiors with beamed 10'+ ceilings, large casement windows that provide abundant natural light, and exquisite living and dining areas overlooking the lush, central garden. A grand entryway leads to the chef's kitchen, which is outfitted with custom-paneled wood cabinetry in a painted white finish, white marble countertops, and mirrored backsplash. Polished stainless steel hardware and stainless steel Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances fully complete the kitchen. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a gracious en-suite master bathroom elegantly appointed with a custom millwork vanity with pale marble countertop, under-mounted soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, and marble mosaic floor. Three additional bedrooms feature large south-facing windows and en-suite baths. Other fine features of this stunning home include custom built-ins in the living/dining room and oak hardwood floors throughout. Adding to the comfort and convenience are the separate utility room with sink and LG washer/dryer, and four-pipe HVAC system with zoned climate control for maximum year-round flexibility.



140 West 12th Street is an intimate full service condominium with only 22 apartments, part of the distinctive, amenity-driven Greenwich Lane condominiums designed by Thomas O'Brien of Aero Studios. The amenities include a 25-meter swimming pool with hot tub, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and treatment rooms, golf simulator, screening room, children's playroom, residents' lounge, dining room with guest chef's kitchen and separate catering kitchen.