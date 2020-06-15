All apartments in New York
140 West 12th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

140 West 12th Street

140 W 12th St · (917) 720-5853
Location

140 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$27,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT.
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village at highly sought-after Greenwich Lane Condominiums, this 3,088 square foot floor-through 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath residence boasts loft-like interiors with beamed 10'+ ceilings, large casement windows that provide abundant natural light, and exquisite living and dining areas overlooking the lush, central garden. A grand entryway leads to the chef's kitchen, which is outfitted with custom-paneled wood cabinetry in a painted white finish, white marble countertops, and mirrored backsplash. Polished stainless steel hardware and stainless steel Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances fully complete the kitchen. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a gracious en-suite master bathroom elegantly appointed with a custom millwork vanity with pale marble countertop, under-mounted soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, and marble mosaic floor. Three additional bedrooms feature large south-facing windows and en-suite baths. Other fine features of this stunning home include custom built-ins in the living/dining room and oak hardwood floors throughout. Adding to the comfort and convenience are the separate utility room with sink and LG washer/dryer, and four-pipe HVAC system with zoned climate control for maximum year-round flexibility.

140 West 12th Street is an intimate full service condominium with only 22 apartments, part of the distinctive, amenity-driven Greenwich Lane condominiums designed by Thomas O'Brien of Aero Studios. The amenities include a 25-meter swimming pool with hot tub, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and treatment rooms, golf simulator, screening room, children's playroom, residents' lounge, dining room with guest chef's kitchen and separate catering kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 12th Street have any available units?
140 West 12th Street has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 12th Street have?
Some of 140 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 140 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 140 West 12th Street has a pool.
Does 140 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
