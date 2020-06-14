Amenities

Are you looking for a magical space in a building with tons of charm at an affordable price? 140 East 40th Street is a magical place to call home. It is a place that is centrally located with easy access to all that New York City has to offer as well as every mode of transportation available. You do not want to miss this charming and exquisite studio apartment in one of Murray Hill's most well preserved Art Deco, boutique, Pre-War co-ops. The building is perfectly situated just 2 blocks from Grand Central Station and was famously designed in 1930 by the architects Bien&Prince who also designed the Carlyle Hotel. The apartment features amazing Pre-War details such as casement windows, high beamed ceilings, and original cast iron tub. The kitchen is also renovated and includes a full size refrigerator. The building features an Art Deco lobby, furnished roof deck with spectacular views of the Empire State Building, part-time attended lobby, newly renovated central laundry room, package room, storage, bike storage, and live in-super. Sorry, pets are not permitted! ***This apartment can be rented either FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.