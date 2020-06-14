All apartments in New York
140 East 40th Street

140 East 40th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

140 East 40th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Are you looking for a magical space in a building with tons of charm at an affordable price? 140 East 40th Street is a magical place to call home. It is a place that is centrally located with easy access to all that New York City has to offer as well as every mode of transportation available. You do not want to miss this charming and exquisite studio apartment in one of Murray Hill's most well preserved Art Deco, boutique, Pre-War co-ops. The building is perfectly situated just 2 blocks from Grand Central Station and was famously designed in 1930 by the architects Bien&Prince who also designed the Carlyle Hotel. The apartment features amazing Pre-War details such as casement windows, high beamed ceilings, and original cast iron tub. The kitchen is also renovated and includes a full size refrigerator. The building features an Art Deco lobby, furnished roof deck with spectacular views of the Empire State Building, part-time attended lobby, newly renovated central laundry room, package room, storage, bike storage, and live in-super. Sorry, pets are not permitted! ***This apartment can be rented either FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 East 40th Street have any available units?
140 East 40th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 East 40th Street have?
Some of 140 East 40th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 East 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 East 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 140 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 140 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
