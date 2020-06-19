Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage media room

Available July 1. This expansive corner 2,000+ SF three bedroom apartment (den/media room suitable for fourth bedroom) is a result of three seamlessly combined units. Residence 7ABC offers oversized living spaces of unparalleled scale. The loftlike living area is bathed in light from over 15' of windows, and has a wood burning fireplace. A sunny, windowed kitchen is complete with breakfast bar and a separate seating area, which perfectly serves as an office nook. The spacious, light filled private master bedroom suite also features a wood burning fireplace, two spacious walk in closets, and a fully renovated bathroom with separate soaking tub, dual vanity and glass walled shower. Two generously sized additional bedrooms, one with a third working fireplace, and two more full baths complete this sprawling home. Throughout are voluminous closets. There is a washer/dryer off of the kitchen.



140 East 28th Street is a full service pre war cooperative developed by the acclaimed Bing & Bing. Amenities include a fully landscaped roof deck, 24 hour doorman, live in superintendent, laundry room, bike storage and common storage. Pied-a-terres and guarantors are allowed. Pet friendly.