Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

140 East 28th Street

140 East 28th Street · (212) 913-9061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 East 28th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-ABC · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
Available July 1. This expansive corner 2,000+ SF three bedroom apartment (den/media room suitable for fourth bedroom) is a result of three seamlessly combined units. Residence 7ABC offers oversized living spaces of unparalleled scale. The loftlike living area is bathed in light from over 15' of windows, and has a wood burning fireplace. A sunny, windowed kitchen is complete with breakfast bar and a separate seating area, which perfectly serves as an office nook. The spacious, light filled private master bedroom suite also features a wood burning fireplace, two spacious walk in closets, and a fully renovated bathroom with separate soaking tub, dual vanity and glass walled shower. Two generously sized additional bedrooms, one with a third working fireplace, and two more full baths complete this sprawling home. Throughout are voluminous closets. There is a washer/dryer off of the kitchen.

140 East 28th Street is a full service pre war cooperative developed by the acclaimed Bing & Bing. Amenities include a fully landscaped roof deck, 24 hour doorman, live in superintendent, laundry room, bike storage and common storage. Pied-a-terres and guarantors are allowed. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 East 28th Street have any available units?
140 East 28th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 East 28th Street have?
Some of 140 East 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 East 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 East 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 East 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 East 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 East 28th Street offer parking?
No, 140 East 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 East 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 East 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 East 28th Street have a pool?
No, 140 East 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 East 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 East 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 East 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 East 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
