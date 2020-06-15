All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 Charles Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

140 Charles Street

140 Charles Street · (973) 454-6990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautifully renovated corner one bedroom with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening to your over-sized private balcony with village and skyline views. Sun-drenched southern and western exposures. King-sized bedroom. Modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pets welcome.Memphis Downtown, a luxury condominium located at 140 Charles Street in the West Village, is a postmodernism design inspired by the Memphis Group. There is a full time concierge, live-in building manager, package room, laundry room, indoor parking, and furnished roof deck with unparalleled 360 degree city and Hudson River views.The building is one block from Hudson River Park, a 550-acre riverside park with beautifully landscaped gardens located on the west side of Manhattan between Battery Place and West 59th Street. Hudson River Park and its piers offer a tremendous variety of exciting sports and recreational activities; cycling, walking, golf, tennis, water sports and more!The building is a short distance to the American Whitney Museum, The Highline, West Chelsea Galleries, and Chelsea Market. The West Village is a historic neighborhood with tree-lined cobblestone streets, lovely restaurants, shopping and theater. Please note: Lease start date is 9/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Charles Street have any available units?
140 Charles Street has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Charles Street have?
Some of 140 Charles Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Charles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Charles Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 Charles Street does offer parking.
Does 140 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 140 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 140 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 Charles Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity