Beautifully renovated corner one bedroom with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening to your over-sized private balcony with village and skyline views. Sun-drenched southern and western exposures. King-sized bedroom. Modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pets welcome.Memphis Downtown, a luxury condominium located at 140 Charles Street in the West Village, is a postmodernism design inspired by the Memphis Group. There is a full time concierge, live-in building manager, package room, laundry room, indoor parking, and furnished roof deck with unparalleled 360 degree city and Hudson River views.The building is one block from Hudson River Park, a 550-acre riverside park with beautifully landscaped gardens located on the west side of Manhattan between Battery Place and West 59th Street. Hudson River Park and its piers offer a tremendous variety of exciting sports and recreational activities; cycling, walking, golf, tennis, water sports and more!The building is a short distance to the American Whitney Museum, The Highline, West Chelsea Galleries, and Chelsea Market. The West Village is a historic neighborhood with tree-lined cobblestone streets, lovely restaurants, shopping and theater. Please note: Lease start date is 9/1/20.