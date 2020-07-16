All apartments in New York
Find more places like 14 East 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
14 East 96th Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

14 East 96th Street

14 East 96th Street · (310) 560-6539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

14 East 96th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Welcome home to this sunlit city oasis! Located in sought-after Carnegie Hill, this fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath apartment is filled with light - and has partial Central Park views. The building's keyed?elevator?opens directly into?this 1,000 square foot residence. The open kitchen gives onto a spacious and light-filled living area, featuring a large dining table that seats six, living area with sofa, and even an office space with a desk! The chef's kitchen is fully outfitted with a granite island and countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom bleached oak cabinetry and a Subzero wine fridge, and comes stocked with the full complement of tools (coffee maker, sodastream, toaster, mixer, and more) for your own cooking adventures. The south-facing master bedroom features beautiful?mahogany?built-ins and has its own balcony, where you can enjoy sipping early morning coffee or an evening wine. In-unit laundry and ample closet space complete the picture. Located between Madison and 5th Avenues directly off Museum Mile, you're ideally situated to enjoy the best of the Upper East Side's shopping and fine dining, and to profit from the proximity of the beautiful Central Park Reservoir. The 20-floor building features a bike room. Doorman is on duty from? Monday?to?Friday?11am 7pm. No pets. This gracious home is available immediately. Please reach out for a video tour! In-person showings will be scheduled by appointment, following all safety protocols of New York City's phased re-opening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 East 96th Street have any available units?
14 East 96th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 East 96th Street have?
Some of 14 East 96th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 East 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 East 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 East 96th Street offer parking?
No, 14 East 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 14 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 14 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14 East 96th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity