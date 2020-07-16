14 East 96th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this sunlit city oasis! Located in sought-after Carnegie Hill, this fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath apartment is filled with light - and has partial Central Park views. The building's keyed?elevator?opens directly into?this 1,000 square foot residence. The open kitchen gives onto a spacious and light-filled living area, featuring a large dining table that seats six, living area with sofa, and even an office space with a desk! The chef's kitchen is fully outfitted with a granite island and countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom bleached oak cabinetry and a Subzero wine fridge, and comes stocked with the full complement of tools (coffee maker, sodastream, toaster, mixer, and more) for your own cooking adventures. The south-facing master bedroom features beautiful?mahogany?built-ins and has its own balcony, where you can enjoy sipping early morning coffee or an evening wine. In-unit laundry and ample closet space complete the picture. Located between Madison and 5th Avenues directly off Museum Mile, you're ideally situated to enjoy the best of the Upper East Side's shopping and fine dining, and to profit from the proximity of the beautiful Central Park Reservoir. The 20-floor building features a bike room. Doorman is on duty from? Monday?to?Friday?11am 7pm. No pets. This gracious home is available immediately. Please reach out for a video tour! In-person showings will be scheduled by appointment, following all safety protocols of New York City's phased re-opening.