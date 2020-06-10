All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1399 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1399 Park Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

1399 Park Avenue

1399 Park Ave · (917) 930-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1399 Park Ave, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
**Advertised net rent effective on a 14-month lease with 2-months free. Gross rent: $9,916[Photos are not of the actual apartment. Please refer to floorplan]Residence 17B at 1399 Park Ave is a spectacular corner four-bedroom, three-bath home featuring 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and wide plank white oak flooring throughout. The sprawling living/dining space is perfect for entertaining and offers incredible open city views. Luxuriously custom designed by Whitehall Interiors, the large open plan kitchen with pantry is outfitted with Athens silver cream marble slab island, countertops and backsplash, custom oak cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. The spacious Master suite is complete with excellent closet space and an en-suite bath. The bathrooms features honed vanilla marble tile walls, eagle grey limestone flooring and a brushed pewter pedestal vanity, finished with vintage brass fixtures by Watermark and a deep soaking tub by Zuma. A powder room off the entry features a single floor-to-ceiling slab of Honed Calcutta Manhattan Marble, full-length mirror adorned with Brass Pendants by Lee Broom, Honed Eagle Grey Limestone floors. A Bosch washer/ dryer completes the space.At the crossroads between modern and classic is 1399 Park Avenue. Rising 23 stories, this 72-unit glass and architectural-grade concrete tower takes the best of this prestigious avenue and merges it with a thoroughly modern lifestyle. The contemporary lobby greets residents with its soaring double-height ceiling and feature wall clad in rare Honey Onyx. The amenities at 1399 Park perfectly suit your every need and want, including a 24-hour doorman, one-of-a-kind playroom complete with ball pit and rock climbing wall, state-of-the-art fitness center, residents lounge including 1,300 sq. ft. of outdoor space with built-in grills by Wolf, library with fireplace, cold and dry storage, bike room and on-site parking. Classic by Location. Modern by Design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 Park Avenue have any available units?
1399 Park Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1399 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1399 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1399 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1399 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1399 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1399 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1399 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1399 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1399 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1399 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1399 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1399 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1399 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity