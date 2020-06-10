Amenities

**Advertised net rent effective on a 14-month lease with 2-months free. Gross rent: $9,916[Photos are not of the actual apartment. Please refer to floorplan]Residence 17B at 1399 Park Ave is a spectacular corner four-bedroom, three-bath home featuring 9' ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and wide plank white oak flooring throughout. The sprawling living/dining space is perfect for entertaining and offers incredible open city views. Luxuriously custom designed by Whitehall Interiors, the large open plan kitchen with pantry is outfitted with Athens silver cream marble slab island, countertops and backsplash, custom oak cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. The spacious Master suite is complete with excellent closet space and an en-suite bath. The bathrooms features honed vanilla marble tile walls, eagle grey limestone flooring and a brushed pewter pedestal vanity, finished with vintage brass fixtures by Watermark and a deep soaking tub by Zuma. A powder room off the entry features a single floor-to-ceiling slab of Honed Calcutta Manhattan Marble, full-length mirror adorned with Brass Pendants by Lee Broom, Honed Eagle Grey Limestone floors. A Bosch washer/ dryer completes the space.At the crossroads between modern and classic is 1399 Park Avenue. Rising 23 stories, this 72-unit glass and architectural-grade concrete tower takes the best of this prestigious avenue and merges it with a thoroughly modern lifestyle. The contemporary lobby greets residents with its soaring double-height ceiling and feature wall clad in rare Honey Onyx. The amenities at 1399 Park perfectly suit your every need and want, including a 24-hour doorman, one-of-a-kind playroom complete with ball pit and rock climbing wall, state-of-the-art fitness center, residents lounge including 1,300 sq. ft. of outdoor space with built-in grills by Wolf, library with fireplace, cold and dry storage, bike room and on-site parking. Classic by Location. Modern by Design.