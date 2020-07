Amenities

This is a must see on 26th Street just east of Lexington ave. Across the street from Baruch College, 2 blocks to the subway and close to shopping and dining. The apartment is immaculate, has an eat in kitchen with full appliances, Great size bedroom, sunny living room and video intercom. Windows throughout! The pictures are of the actual apartment. Come see it for yourself!