Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

135 Greene Street

135 Greene Street · (212) 317-3670
Location

135 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2S · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
guest suite
Beautifully renovated 3,000SF loft in a classic 1882 cast-iron building on the one of the most desirable blocks of the SoHo Gold Coast, Greene Street between Prince & Houston. The beauty of this loft is its simplicity and emphasis on open space. It is probably one of the best minimalist interpretations of a loft with these kind of basics: 34ft interior width, measured 14.5ft high ceiling and an unobstructed 80ft length with front to rear sight lines. Huge 5ft x 10ft windows at either end allow for excellent morning and afternoon light. This space captures the very essence and scale of SoHo loft living, complemented by original details like refinished maple floors, painted white brick walls with arched brick reveals, reclaimed antique doors, wood window shutters, and a colonnade of gorgeous cast-iron Corinthian columns. The windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances offers ample counter space and flows into the dining area, making it great for entertaining a large dinner party. The master bedroom suite has a luxurious marble bathroom with a claw foot tub and separate open shower. Easy access from the bedroom to a large fire balcony in the rear of the building. There's a second (interior) bedroom plus a lofted guest suite or home office with a sizable media den below. A second marble bathroom has an overhead rain shower plus a separate laundry room with a washer & dryer. Additional features include direct key-locked elevator entry, video intercom, and a Mitsubishi split-AC system. Pet-friendly 10-unit co-op. Available immediately upon board approval, and can be offered furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Greene Street have any available units?
135 Greene Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Greene Street have?
Some of 135 Greene Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Greene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 Greene Street offer parking?
No, 135 Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Greene Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 135 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
