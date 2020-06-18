135 Greene Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry guest suite

Beautifully renovated 3,000SF loft in a classic 1882 cast-iron building on the one of the most desirable blocks of the SoHo Gold Coast, Greene Street between Prince & Houston. The beauty of this loft is its simplicity and emphasis on open space. It is probably one of the best minimalist interpretations of a loft with these kind of basics: 34ft interior width, measured 14.5ft high ceiling and an unobstructed 80ft length with front to rear sight lines. Huge 5ft x 10ft windows at either end allow for excellent morning and afternoon light. This space captures the very essence and scale of SoHo loft living, complemented by original details like refinished maple floors, painted white brick walls with arched brick reveals, reclaimed antique doors, wood window shutters, and a colonnade of gorgeous cast-iron Corinthian columns. The windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances offers ample counter space and flows into the dining area, making it great for entertaining a large dinner party. The master bedroom suite has a luxurious marble bathroom with a claw foot tub and separate open shower. Easy access from the bedroom to a large fire balcony in the rear of the building. There's a second (interior) bedroom plus a lofted guest suite or home office with a sizable media den below. A second marble bathroom has an overhead rain shower plus a separate laundry room with a washer & dryer. Additional features include direct key-locked elevator entry, video intercom, and a Mitsubishi split-AC system. Pet-friendly 10-unit co-op. Available immediately upon board approval, and can be offered furnished.