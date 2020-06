Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Gross monthly rent is $3,175 with last month free on an 18 month lease. Charming one bedroom triplex available in fantastic Gramercy location. One bedroom with hardwood floors and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room facing South. Open, loft like bedroom can hold a Queen sized bed easily. Marble bathroom. Part time doorman building with laundry on every other floor and super on site.