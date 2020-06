Amenities

New photos! $3600/mo. discounted rent for May and June! Chic & nicely furnished 2 bedroom in the heart of the East Village overlooking Tompkins Square Park. Bright and sunny top floor walk-up in a smaller 10 unit building. Quality furnishings including Tempur-pedic queen bed and full beds, well-equipped kitchen and new LG washer and dryer in the unit. Everything you need to move right in. Great location with some of the best shops and restaurants around. Close to everything.

Easy approval. Short or longer term possible.