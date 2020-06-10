All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

130 Water Street

130 Water Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

130 Water Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
sauna
Amazing 3-bedroom 1-bathroom corner unit in prime Financial District, moments from the South Street Seaport, Wall Street, and Fulton Center with access to almost every subway line in Manhattan.This second-floor apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, plenty of closets, dishwasher, microwave, and even its own sauna.This pet-friendly elevator building features a full-time doorman and a live-in Superintendent. There are a new multi-floor laundry room and a common storage area as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Water Street have any available units?
130 Water Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Water Street have?
Some of 130 Water Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Water Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Water Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 Water Street offer parking?
No, 130 Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Water Street have a pool?
No, 130 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Water Street has units with dishwashers.
