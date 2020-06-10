130 Water Street

Amenities

Amazing 3-bedroom 1-bathroom corner unit in prime Financial District, moments from the South Street Seaport, Wall Street, and Fulton Center with access to almost every subway line in Manhattan.This second-floor apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, plenty of closets, dishwasher, microwave, and even its own sauna.This pet-friendly elevator building features a full-time doorman and a live-in Superintendent. There are a new multi-floor laundry room and a common storage area as well.