New York, NY
13 Cornelia Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

13 Cornelia Street

13 Cornelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

13 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently renovated true 3 bed 2 bath with in unit washer/dryer. This 1,250 square foot pre-war apartment takes up the entire third floor (two floor walk up) and is situated on quiet tree-lined Cornelia Street. Large sun-filled living room with beautiful exposed brick, pristine hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. Off the living room is a large open style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, dark oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space including a breakfast bar. Two king size bedrooms and one queen size bedroom all of which have large closets and will easily accommodate all of your bedroom furnishings. Every room gets excellent light. In unit washer/dryer and air-conditioners in every room. Two full bathrooms, one with tub/shower and the second with stand up shower stall. One block from the West 4th St. subway station (A/C/E/B/D/F/M lines) and 1 block from the 1 train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Cornelia Street have any available units?
13 Cornelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Cornelia Street have?
Some of 13 Cornelia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Cornelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 Cornelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Cornelia Street pet-friendly?
No, 13 Cornelia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 13 Cornelia Street offer parking?
No, 13 Cornelia Street does not offer parking.
Does 13 Cornelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Cornelia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Cornelia Street have a pool?
No, 13 Cornelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 Cornelia Street have accessible units?
No, 13 Cornelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Cornelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Cornelia Street has units with dishwashers.
