13 Cornelia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently renovated true 3 bed 2 bath with in unit washer/dryer. This 1,250 square foot pre-war apartment takes up the entire third floor (two floor walk up) and is situated on quiet tree-lined Cornelia Street. Large sun-filled living room with beautiful exposed brick, pristine hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. Off the living room is a large open style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, dark oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space including a breakfast bar. Two king size bedrooms and one queen size bedroom all of which have large closets and will easily accommodate all of your bedroom furnishings. Every room gets excellent light. In unit washer/dryer and air-conditioners in every room. Two full bathrooms, one with tub/shower and the second with stand up shower stall. One block from the West 4th St. subway station (A/C/E/B/D/F/M lines) and 1 block from the 1 train.