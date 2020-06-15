All apartments in New York
Find more places like 12th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
12th Ave
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

12th Ave

12 Avenue A · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

concierge
media room
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
internet access
lobby
media room
Large One Bedroom Luxury Waterfront Property!
Awake to Beautiful Sunrises and Get Swept Away with Pink Sunsets in Manhattans Only Luxury Residence Resort Residence on the Water!
This is an Elegant Full Service White Glove Concierge Five Star Property! Featuring original Chihuly Art in Lobby~ The Bedroom has floor to ceiling closets and open water views~Brand New Tempupedic Memory Foam Queen Size Bed and Bose Music System and Flat Screen TV~and Direct Unobstructed Waterfront Views from every room!
Maurice Valency Dining with pull out smoked pear glass. Open Modern Voda Seating...as well as Chaise/Cocktail area overlooking the Stunning Views of the Hudson River! Flat Screen TV/Cable and Wireless Internet.
Brand New Chic friendly Restaurant on the Property! Private Outdoor Parks and Grocery, ATM, Dry Cleaner on Premises. Bike Rental across the street. Walking distance to Chelsea Piers, West Village, Theatre District! All new restaurants along the waterfront and magnificant parks!!! Free Kayaking!!! Crosstown Bus stops in front of bldg and we have our own private free shuttle during the week to transport you from East to West...This is truly a Resort!
Please call Sarah for additional details
Minium four night stay.

Perfect for Internship Program Rental and Sprin/Summer NYC Vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12th Ave have any available units?
12th Ave has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12th Ave have?
Some of 12th Ave's amenities include concierge, media room, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12th Ave offer parking?
No, 12th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity