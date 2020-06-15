Amenities

Large One Bedroom Luxury Waterfront Property!

Awake to Beautiful Sunrises and Get Swept Away with Pink Sunsets in Manhattans Only Luxury Residence Resort Residence on the Water!

This is an Elegant Full Service White Glove Concierge Five Star Property! Featuring original Chihuly Art in Lobby~ The Bedroom has floor to ceiling closets and open water views~Brand New Tempupedic Memory Foam Queen Size Bed and Bose Music System and Flat Screen TV~and Direct Unobstructed Waterfront Views from every room!

Maurice Valency Dining with pull out smoked pear glass. Open Modern Voda Seating...as well as Chaise/Cocktail area overlooking the Stunning Views of the Hudson River! Flat Screen TV/Cable and Wireless Internet.

Brand New Chic friendly Restaurant on the Property! Private Outdoor Parks and Grocery, ATM, Dry Cleaner on Premises. Bike Rental across the street. Walking distance to Chelsea Piers, West Village, Theatre District! All new restaurants along the waterfront and magnificant parks!!! Free Kayaking!!! Crosstown Bus stops in front of bldg and we have our own private free shuttle during the week to transport you from East to West...This is truly a Resort!

Please call Sarah for additional details

Minium four night stay.



Perfect for Internship Program Rental and Sprin/Summer NYC Vacation!