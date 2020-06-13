127 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Amazing. 72nd Street and Columbus Location!Top floor unit (four flights up) located a well-maintained pre-war building situated on 72nd street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue. Great light and renovated! LAUNDRY NEXT DOOR. Apartment features: two queen-sized bedrooms. Plenty of closets; each bedroom has large double closet, there is another double closet in the Living room and a linen closet outside the bathroom; tiled bathroom with skylight. The residence boasts a large renovated kitchen with lots of cabinets, DISHWASHER full-sized appliances and generous countertop space. Live in the Heart of Upper West Side! STONE THROW to BOTH EXPRESS TRAINS and Cross town bus. STONE THROW to CENTRAL PARK. Around the corner from Trader Joes, Fairway, movie theater, and 5 star shopping and dining. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me any time via email.