Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

127 West 72nd Street

127 West 72nd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Amazing. 72nd Street and Columbus Location!Top floor unit (four flights up) located a well-maintained pre-war building situated on 72nd street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue. Great light and renovated! LAUNDRY NEXT DOOR. Apartment features: two queen-sized bedrooms. Plenty of closets; each bedroom has large double closet, there is another double closet in the Living room and a linen closet outside the bathroom; tiled bathroom with skylight. The residence boasts a large renovated kitchen with lots of cabinets, DISHWASHER full-sized appliances and generous countertop space. Live in the Heart of Upper West Side! STONE THROW to BOTH EXPRESS TRAINS and Cross town bus. STONE THROW to CENTRAL PARK. Around the corner from Trader Joes, Fairway, movie theater, and 5 star shopping and dining. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me any time via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 West 72nd Street have any available units?
127 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 127 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 127 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 127 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 127 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 127 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 West 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 West 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 West 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
