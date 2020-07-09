All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1261 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1261 Park Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1261 Park Avenue

1261 Park Avenue · (347) 610-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1261 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BEST DEAL IN TOWN!!!!This two bedroom apartment is features beautiful dark wood floors, spacious living room, high ceilings, exposed brick walls, large windows, freshly painted walls, and first floor. A open kitchen include dark wood cabinet, marble counter top, and stainless steel appliances. Inside both bedrooms fit full bed size furniture. A excellent maintain bathroom features marble tiles, power shower head and tub. Some of the apartment amenities include heat/water, on site super, voice intercom, laundry room for tenants, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q trains, M1/2/3/96/101 buses, and both FDR and West Side Highway by car. Just minutes away from Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospital, Central Park, East River, the Museum Mile, The Orchard, Taco Bell, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, East River Mall, Rock Climbing and many more local businesses. NO PETS. Shared are welcome and guarantors is a must for this apartment. No guarantors, we accept Rhino. Interested in a virtual tour; please via email or call/text by phone for a video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Park Avenue have any available units?
1261 Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1261 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1261 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1261 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1261 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1261 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1261 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1261 Park Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity