1261 Park Avenue

BEST DEAL IN TOWN!!!!This two bedroom apartment is features beautiful dark wood floors, spacious living room, high ceilings, exposed brick walls, large windows, freshly painted walls, and first floor. A open kitchen include dark wood cabinet, marble counter top, and stainless steel appliances. Inside both bedrooms fit full bed size furniture. A excellent maintain bathroom features marble tiles, power shower head and tub. Some of the apartment amenities include heat/water, on site super, voice intercom, laundry room for tenants, and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/Q trains, M1/2/3/96/101 buses, and both FDR and West Side Highway by car. Just minutes away from Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospital, Central Park, East River, the Museum Mile, The Orchard, Taco Bell, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, East River Mall, Rock Climbing and many more local businesses. NO PETS. Shared are welcome and guarantors is a must for this apartment. No guarantors, we accept Rhino. Interested in a virtual tour; please via email or call/text by phone for a video.