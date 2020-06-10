All apartments in New York
Find more places like 126 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
126 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

126 Lexington Avenue

126 Lexington Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Rest up, rest easy in this fully-furnished slice of paradise. This bedroom comes generously equupped with everything you need for a restful sleep; quality linen, roomy bed, and that ambient natural lighting that makes your selfies look golden.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 16, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 20, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021:
June 20, 2020 - Aug. 4, 2020:

#244: Kips Bay 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
126 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 126 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 126 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 126 Lexington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity