Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

126 East 83rd Street

126 East 83rd Street · (917) 418-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, private bathroom, kitchen with full sized appliances. Lovely Upper East Side tree lined block. Close to all transportation, Central Park, shops, and much more.,Located between Lexington and Park Avenue. Quaint studio in a well maintained building just two blocks away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park. Three blocks away from the 4, 5 and 6 train. Apartment features: hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample space for queen size bed and small sofa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 East 83rd Street have any available units?
126 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 126 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 126 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 126 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 126 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 East 83rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 East 83rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
