126 East 36th Street

NO FEE! Gorgeous DUPLEX, located in a land-marked Murray Hill brownstone, on east 36th street between Park and Lexington Avenues. Summer fun and outdoor dining is waiting for you on your huge terrace!DUPLEX, (TWO FLOOR-THROUGH FLOORS)TWO BED, TWO BATHFIREPLACETERRACECENTRAL HEAT AND AIRRENOVATEDDISHWASHERCEILING FANSWood burning fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors. Dining area. Big windowed kitchen. Central Heat and Air.Master suite with bath and wall of closets. Second Bedroom with painted exposed brick. Ceiling fans bedroom and dining area.Your own big terrace will be your go to spot to relax year round, even a hose for gardening.This will feel like your own house in the city! (Floor plans available by request.)