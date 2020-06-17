All apartments in New York
Find more places like 126 East 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
126 East 36th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

126 East 36th Street

126 East 36th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE! Gorgeous DUPLEX, located in a land-marked Murray Hill brownstone, on east 36th street between Park and Lexington Avenues. Summer fun and outdoor dining is waiting for you on your huge terrace!DUPLEX, (TWO FLOOR-THROUGH FLOORS)TWO BED, TWO BATHFIREPLACETERRACECENTRAL HEAT AND AIRRENOVATEDDISHWASHERCEILING FANSWood burning fireplace, gorgeous hardwood floors. Dining area. Big windowed kitchen. Central Heat and Air.Master suite with bath and wall of closets. Second Bedroom with painted exposed brick. Ceiling fans bedroom and dining area.Your own big terrace will be your go to spot to relax year round, even a hose for gardening.This will feel like your own house in the city! (Floor plans available by request.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 East 36th Street have any available units?
126 East 36th Street has a unit available for $4,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 East 36th Street have?
Some of 126 East 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 East 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 East 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 126 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 126 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 126 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 East 36th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity