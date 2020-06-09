126 East 27th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Amazing 1BR (Flex 2 bedroom) apartment with loft & beautiful fireplace in NoMad! Features separate gourmet kitchen equipped with custom white cabinetry, Caesarstone counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Queen sized bedroom. Spacious living room and closets. High hat LED lighting, hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout. $3,495.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,813.00 with one month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 1st. Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Unit Occupied Until June 30th)1 Bedroom (Flex 2 Bed),Caesarstone Countertops,CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Custom LED High Hat Lighting,Loft Space,Oak Wood Floors,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Spacious Closets,Spacious Living Room