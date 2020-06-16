1259 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A MUST SEE!!! Trendy loft convertible three bedroom apartment at a prime location on Carnegie Hill. This apartment features dark wood floors, spacious living room area, exposed brick walls, high ceiling, large windows, and large closets all through the apartment. A updated kitchen include stainless steel appliances, long countertop and wood cabinets. Inside both bedrooms fit between Full and Queen furniture. And a large bathroom with tub and shower head. Easy access to M buses, 6/Q trains and both West Side/FDR drive. Just minutes away from Central Park, Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospitals, The Museum Mile, Yankee Stadium, East River Mall, Hunter College, laundry mats, supermarkets and many local businesses.Shared allowed and guarantor is a must. We accept Rhino.