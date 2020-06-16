All apartments in New York
1259 Park Avenue

1259 Park Avenue · (212) 774-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1259 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12B · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A MUST SEE!!! Trendy loft convertible three bedroom apartment at a prime location on Carnegie Hill. This apartment features dark wood floors, spacious living room area, exposed brick walls, high ceiling, large windows, and large closets all through the apartment. A updated kitchen include stainless steel appliances, long countertop and wood cabinets. Inside both bedrooms fit between Full and Queen furniture. And a large bathroom with tub and shower head. Easy access to M buses, 6/Q trains and both West Side/FDR drive. Just minutes away from Central Park, Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospitals, The Museum Mile, Yankee Stadium, East River Mall, Hunter College, laundry mats, supermarkets and many local businesses.Shared allowed and guarantor is a must. We accept Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Park Avenue have any available units?
1259 Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1259 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1259 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1259 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1259 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1259 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1259 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1259 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
