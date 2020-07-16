All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

125 MacDougal Street

125 Macdougal Street · (917) 596-5538
Location

125 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Location: Sun-kissed, updated, and super charming one bedroom corner apartment in Prime Greenwich Village.
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive at this airy, naturally-lit, and quiet 3rd-floor apartment. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, open living room into the kitchen, Adding a kitchen island would be perfect for entertaining your guests.
125 MacDougal has so much architectural character with its intense red brick, white trim and charming black gate at hand's reach. If you go down the street in any direction, you will find Washington Square Park, the entrance to A,C,E,B,D,F,M subway lines, Blue Jazz Note, Comedy Cellar, enjoy foreign, classic and indie films at IFC Center along with some of the best restaurants, bars, and vibrant nightlife. Stroll on the streets where Bob Dylan got his start, The Beatles escaped 'The Plaza' to improvise during their historic first trip to America, and many other legendary celebrities like Hemingway, e.e. Cummings and Warhol haunt the Village.

Easy and quick application. Don't miss the opportunity to preview this fantastic apartment and contact us for a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 MacDougal Street have any available units?
125 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 125 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 MacDougal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 125 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 125 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 125 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 MacDougal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 MacDougal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
