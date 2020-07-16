125 MacDougal Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic Location: Sun-kissed, updated, and super charming one bedroom corner apartment in Prime Greenwich Village.

Feel welcomed home every time you arrive at this airy, naturally-lit, and quiet 3rd-floor apartment. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, open living room into the kitchen, Adding a kitchen island would be perfect for entertaining your guests.

125 MacDougal has so much architectural character with its intense red brick, white trim and charming black gate at hand's reach. If you go down the street in any direction, you will find Washington Square Park, the entrance to A,C,E,B,D,F,M subway lines, Blue Jazz Note, Comedy Cellar, enjoy foreign, classic and indie films at IFC Center along with some of the best restaurants, bars, and vibrant nightlife. Stroll on the streets where Bob Dylan got his start, The Beatles escaped 'The Plaza' to improvise during their historic first trip to America, and many other legendary celebrities like Hemingway, e.e. Cummings and Warhol haunt the Village.



Easy and quick application. Don't miss the opportunity to preview this fantastic apartment and contact us for a showing today.