Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

124 East 37th Street

124 East 37th Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

124 East 37th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Spacious and bright recently gut-renovated 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Murray Hill with terrace and roof access. The apartment is available both furnished and unfurnished.The apartment features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and granite countertops in the kitchen and an open layout with the loft-like living area which has a decorative fireplace and wall-mounted flat screen TV. Large windows throughout and upper level skylight allows for ample natural light. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a decorative fireplace of its own. The building has prime location in Midtown East near shopping, restaurants, gyms, cafes, and landmarks like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and new construction One Vanderbilt Building. Green spaces like Bryant Park and the East River are a few blocks away. In addition to Grand Central Station with the 4, 5, 6, 7 & S MTA subway lines and the Metro North Station servicing Westchester and Connecticut are available. The ferry to Brooklyn is also nearby via the East River.It s central location allows for travel to any parts of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, and even New Jersey, within a reasonable time frame.Advertised rent includes a FREE month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 East 37th Street have any available units?
124 East 37th Street has a unit available for $8,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 East 37th Street have?
Some of 124 East 37th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 East 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 East 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 East 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 East 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 East 37th Street offer parking?
No, 124 East 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 East 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 East 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 East 37th Street have a pool?
No, 124 East 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 East 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 East 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 East 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 East 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
