124 East 37th Street

Spacious and bright recently gut-renovated 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Murray Hill with terrace and roof access. The apartment is available both furnished and unfurnished.The apartment features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and granite countertops in the kitchen and an open layout with the loft-like living area which has a decorative fireplace and wall-mounted flat screen TV. Large windows throughout and upper level skylight allows for ample natural light. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a decorative fireplace of its own. The building has prime location in Midtown East near shopping, restaurants, gyms, cafes, and landmarks like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, and new construction One Vanderbilt Building. Green spaces like Bryant Park and the East River are a few blocks away. In addition to Grand Central Station with the 4, 5, 6, 7 & S MTA subway lines and the Metro North Station servicing Westchester and Connecticut are available. The ferry to Brooklyn is also nearby via the East River.It s central location allows for travel to any parts of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, and even New Jersey, within a reasonable time frame.Advertised rent includes a FREE month.