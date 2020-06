Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Video Tour Available Upon RequestNicely Renovated Large One bed with desirable Washer/dryer In unit located on the 4th floor of walk up. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets, granite and breakfast bar including a dishwasher. The bedroom can fit a king bed with a large double door closet that has overhead storage. Apartment has windows throughout and gets good light. Pets and Guarantors are welcome! We ACCEPT INSURENT