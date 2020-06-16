All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

1225 Park Avenue

1225 Park Avenue · (212) 957-4100
Location

1225 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11-A · Avail. now

$11,733

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Completely renovated, elegant Classic 7 home on Park Avenue. Apartment features a gracious foyer leading to the living room with east facing windows showcasing open views of the Central Park Reservoir. Kitchen is stylishly adorned with premium appliances including a Thermador refrigerator, a Bertazzo oven & microwave and a Bosch dishwasher. A custom island opens into the Formal dining room, allowing for extra light and an expansive feel. Master bedroom suite has sweeping southern and eastern views (also of the Reservoir). Two additional bedrooms are generously sized and also have open southern views. 4th maid's room with makes for the perfect home office! Other highlights of this refined contemporary prewar home include a wood burning fireplace, high beamed ceilings, refinished chestnut hardwood floors and a full-size washer & dryer. Located in an elegant full-time prewar doorman building with live-in superintendent additional laundry room & bicycle storage. Please call or email today to arrange for an appointment. Please note ONE MONTH FREE RENT, price listed is NET EFFECTIVE RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Park Avenue have any available units?
1225 Park Avenue has a unit available for $11,733 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1225 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1225 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1225 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1225 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1225 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
