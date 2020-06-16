1225 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Completely renovated, elegant Classic 7 home on Park Avenue. Apartment features a gracious foyer leading to the living room with east facing windows showcasing open views of the Central Park Reservoir. Kitchen is stylishly adorned with premium appliances including a Thermador refrigerator, a Bertazzo oven & microwave and a Bosch dishwasher. A custom island opens into the Formal dining room, allowing for extra light and an expansive feel. Master bedroom suite has sweeping southern and eastern views (also of the Reservoir). Two additional bedrooms are generously sized and also have open southern views. 4th maid's room with makes for the perfect home office! Other highlights of this refined contemporary prewar home include a wood burning fireplace, high beamed ceilings, refinished chestnut hardwood floors and a full-size washer & dryer. Located in an elegant full-time prewar doorman building with live-in superintendent additional laundry room & bicycle storage. Please call or email today to arrange for an appointment. Please note ONE MONTH FREE RENT, price listed is NET EFFECTIVE RENT