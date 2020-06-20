Amenities

Net Price Advertised! 1 Month Free on 13 Month Lease! 122 Duane Street is a perfectly located 1,100 square foot loft in Tribeca. This quintessential New York loft apartment comes with extremely high 11 foot ceilings, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, and hardwood floors. The combination of modern and Pre-war exists throughout the open loft with Corinthian columns and exposed piping creating an industrial vibe. Pets are case by case. 122 Duane Street is located right by ACE, 123, and RW.