122 Duane Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

122 Duane Street

122 Duane Street · (212) 941-2630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Duane Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-D · Avail. now

$4,984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Net Price Advertised! 1 Month Free on 13 Month Lease! 122 Duane Street is a perfectly located 1,100 square foot loft in Tribeca. This quintessential New York loft apartment comes with extremely high 11 foot ceilings, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, and hardwood floors. The combination of modern and Pre-war exists throughout the open loft with Corinthian columns and exposed piping creating an industrial vibe. Pets are case by case. 122 Duane Street is located right by ACE, 123, and RW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Duane Street have any available units?
122 Duane Street has a unit available for $4,984 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Duane Street have?
Some of 122 Duane Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Duane Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Duane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Duane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Duane Street is pet friendly.
Does 122 Duane Street offer parking?
No, 122 Duane Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 Duane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Duane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Duane Street have a pool?
No, 122 Duane Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Duane Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Duane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Duane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Duane Street has units with dishwashers.
