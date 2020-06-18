All apartments in New York
Location

121 Reade Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
Perched on what's probably one of the most sought after locations in Manhattan, -if not the world-, this unique and modern high rise is what urban development is about. Not only do you get amazing cityscape views, youve got great Hudson River views as well. Kick back at the outdoor pool and hot tub with private cabanas and fire pits. Theres even an outdoor screening room, grilling stations with dining lounges, Bocce ball court and game room for all your entertaining needs. Staying fit is a cinch with an expansive fitness center, Peloton Bikes and yoga studio. Each unit is equipped with in-unit W/D, sleek hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded white kitchen finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.All within walking distance; Financial District, Soho, Little Italy, Greenwich Village and Zucker's Bagels . The Subway C, A and 1 lines is a few blocks away and West St. is a breeze to get to.Pets are welcome and Fido is sure to enjoy the indoor/outdoor dog run, in addition to all the green space in the area (some breed restrictions apply). Private parking is available for an addi lsr263250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

