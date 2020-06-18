121 Reade Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga

Perched on what's probably one of the most sought after locations in Manhattan, -if not the world-, this unique and modern high rise is what urban development is about. Not only do you get amazing cityscape views, youve got great Hudson River views as well. Kick back at the outdoor pool and hot tub with private cabanas and fire pits. Theres even an outdoor screening room, grilling stations with dining lounges, Bocce ball court and game room for all your entertaining needs. Staying fit is a cinch with an expansive fitness center, Peloton Bikes and yoga studio. Each unit is equipped with in-unit W/D, sleek hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded white kitchen finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows.All within walking distance; Financial District, Soho, Little Italy, Greenwich Village and Zucker's Bagels . The Subway C, A and 1 lines is a few blocks away and West St. is a breeze to get to.Pets are welcome and Fido is sure to enjoy the indoor/outdoor dog run, in addition to all the green space in the area (some breed restrictions apply). Private parking is available for an addi lsr263250