121 AVENUE A
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

121 AVENUE A

121 Avenue a · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WoW- 3 bed convert to 5 bed 1400 Sq Feet Whole Floor - Direct View of Tompkins Sq Park

Direct Views of Tompkins Square Park !! 2 King Size Bedrooms & the Third Room is The Size of Huge Huge Studio. Can be split into 2 King Size Bedrooms. With windows in both rooms !! Floors Just Polished - Bright & Shiny Huge Kitchen . The Apartment is Sun Drenched with Huge Windows In Each Room Moments to Trains 6, L, F, D, M 14 A bus stops across the street 6 Huge Closets - Pass Through Kitchen - Hottest Neighborhood in Manhattan This Apartment is the Real Deal - Awesome Building Management = Fast & Easy Approval For Qualified Clients !! Moments to Cafe's Dinners, Markets, Shops, Transportation & Nightlife = FUN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 AVENUE A have any available units?
121 AVENUE A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 121 AVENUE A currently offering any rent specials?
121 AVENUE A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 AVENUE A pet-friendly?
No, 121 AVENUE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 AVENUE A offer parking?
No, 121 AVENUE A does not offer parking.
Does 121 AVENUE A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 AVENUE A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 AVENUE A have a pool?
No, 121 AVENUE A does not have a pool.
Does 121 AVENUE A have accessible units?
No, 121 AVENUE A does not have accessible units.
Does 121 AVENUE A have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 AVENUE A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 AVENUE A have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 AVENUE A does not have units with air conditioning.
