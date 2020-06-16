121 AVENUE A

Amenities

WoW- 3 bed convert to 5 bed 1400 Sq Feet Whole Floor - Direct View of Tompkins Sq Park



Direct Views of Tompkins Square Park !! 2 King Size Bedrooms & the Third Room is The Size of Huge Huge Studio. Can be split into 2 King Size Bedrooms. With windows in both rooms !! Floors Just Polished - Bright & Shiny Huge Kitchen . The Apartment is Sun Drenched with Huge Windows In Each Room Moments to Trains 6, L, F, D, M 14 A bus stops across the street 6 Huge Closets - Pass Through Kitchen - Hottest Neighborhood in Manhattan This Apartment is the Real Deal - Awesome Building Management = Fast & Easy Approval For Qualified Clients !! Moments to Cafe's Dinners, Markets, Shops, Transportation & Nightlife = FUN