120 Madison Ave

NO FEE Huge 1 Bedroom Nomad - Property Id: 232614



Live in this brand new 1 bedroom apartment with decorative fireplace in NoMad! Features open-concept gourmet kitchen with breakfast island, custom cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances, including Bertazzoni stove and Liebherr fridge. King size master bedroom with ample closet space. Southern exposure. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. $3,695.00 is the net effective rent based on $4,031.00 with one month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before March 15th; Inquire about a 14 month Lease;

