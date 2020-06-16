All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3695 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE Huge 1 Bedroom Nomad - Property Id: 232614

Live in this brand new 1 bedroom apartment with decorative fireplace in NoMad! Features open-concept gourmet kitchen with breakfast island, custom cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances, including Bertazzoni stove and Liebherr fridge. King size master bedroom with ample closet space. Southern exposure. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. $3,695.00 is the net effective rent based on $4,031.00 with one month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before March 15th; Inquire about a 14 month Lease;
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Madison Ave have any available units?
120 Madison Ave has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Madison Ave have?
Some of 120 Madison Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 Madison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 120 Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 120 Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 120 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 120 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
