Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

12 East 12th Street

12 East 12th Street · (347) 931-6355
Location

12 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6-FLR · Avail. now

$27,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
A private key-locked elevator transports you directly into a sprawling 5,800 Sq Ft light-bathed
dream loft a rare offering in Greenwich Village.

With voluminous living quarters spanning 57+ feet wide and 92 feet long, plus 2 large
outdoor terraces on the south side of the apartment, there is truly no place like this in the
entire neighborhood! Soaring 11'8' ceilings throughout are complemented by expansive
windows facing south and north that flood the space with air and natural light.

Residence 6 provides unparalleled comfort and versatility. Entertaining is exceptional in the amazing 80 foot long great room with gallery, graced by tall beamed ceilings and a wall of glass with
doors leading out to the large southern terrace. Both this terrace, and the private terrace off
the master suite overlook the serene townhouse gardens of landmarked Greenwich Village
blocks and cityscapes reaching down to One World Trade Center. A formal dining room, eat-
in kitchen, and spacious master suite with a private bath and huge walk-in closet are among
the other highlights.

Built in 1907 by the Master Builders Construction and converted to a condominium in 1982,
12 East 12th Street is an elegant 12-story prewar gem at a prime central Greenwich Village
address. Just recently, the building replaced the roof, installed a new boiler and elevator,
and renovated the lobby areas. Minutes away are great restaurants, cafes and shops, Whole
Foods, Trader Joe's, the Union Square Farmers Market, Washington Square Park, abundant
transportation options and so much more.

This apartment is offered unfurnished only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 East 12th Street have any available units?
12 East 12th Street has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 East 12th Street have?
Some of 12 East 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 12 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 12 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 12 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
