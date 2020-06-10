Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets elevator lobby

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator lobby

A private key-locked elevator transports you directly into a sprawling 5,800 Sq Ft light-bathed

dream loft a rare offering in Greenwich Village.



With voluminous living quarters spanning 57+ feet wide and 92 feet long, plus 2 large

outdoor terraces on the south side of the apartment, there is truly no place like this in the

entire neighborhood! Soaring 11'8' ceilings throughout are complemented by expansive

windows facing south and north that flood the space with air and natural light.



Residence 6 provides unparalleled comfort and versatility. Entertaining is exceptional in the amazing 80 foot long great room with gallery, graced by tall beamed ceilings and a wall of glass with

doors leading out to the large southern terrace. Both this terrace, and the private terrace off

the master suite overlook the serene townhouse gardens of landmarked Greenwich Village

blocks and cityscapes reaching down to One World Trade Center. A formal dining room, eat-

in kitchen, and spacious master suite with a private bath and huge walk-in closet are among

the other highlights.



Built in 1907 by the Master Builders Construction and converted to a condominium in 1982,

12 East 12th Street is an elegant 12-story prewar gem at a prime central Greenwich Village

address. Just recently, the building replaced the roof, installed a new boiler and elevator,

and renovated the lobby areas. Minutes away are great restaurants, cafes and shops, Whole

Foods, Trader Joe's, the Union Square Farmers Market, Washington Square Park, abundant

transportation options and so much more.



This apartment is offered unfurnished only.