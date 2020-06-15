All apartments in New York
117 West 21st Street

117 W 21st St · (646) 484-5284
Location

117 W 21st St, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH-A · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Located on the top two stories of the brand new Twenty 1 condominium, this private Penthouse Duplex is the embodiment of sleek, innovative contemporary design and sets the new standard for luxury in Manhattan. Your journey begins with direct-keyed elevator access into a private vestibule, which then opens up into over 4,451 square feet of expansive living space. As you continue to make your way throughout this well-appointed home, youll find 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 elegant bathrooms, 4 outdoor terraces and the highest attention given to each and every meticulous detail.The remarkable gourmet kitchen includes a center dining island and breakfast area that flows into the lovely family room with a sunny windowed wall. Culinary creations are styled with custom stained eucalyptus cabinetry, soft white glass cabinets, stone countertops and backsplashes, a limestone tiled floor, matte fixtures and a butlers pantry with wet bar. The stellar Miele appliance package includes two 30 refrigerators, a 5-burner gas range and hood, stainless steel convection and speed ovens, dishwasher and 102-bottle wine fridge.The master suite exudes extravagance with its own sitting room, extra large walk-in closet, spa bath with a stained oak vanity, dual sinks, slab quartzite counters and flooring, polished chrome fixtures and deep soaking tub. Additionally, there is a generous full sized laundry room with a LG Steam washer and ultra-large dryer.Finally, this one of a kind unit boasts massive floor-to-ceiling windows, custom stained oak millwork, wide plank white oak wood flooring in a Chevron pattern, the finest finishes, fixtures, stones and marbles and many other superior refinements, including your very own PARKING SPACE in the building.Please note that this unit can only be rented furnished and there are no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 West 21st Street have any available units?
117 West 21st Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 West 21st Street have?
Some of 117 West 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 West 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 West 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 117 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 117 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 117 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
