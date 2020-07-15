117 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill

At approximately 2,500 square feet, this truly exceptional and rare, corner one bedroom/two bath loft features sunshine galore from 10 glorious windows.



The expansive living area is optimal for entertaining with open North and East views that perfectly frame Tribeca's stunning architecture. An artistic eye will love the possibilities of shaping the space that boasts authentic, industrial loft details such as cast iron columns, eleven foot pressed tin ceilings and beautiful original wood flooring. There is open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero fridge, Viking stove and dishwasher and plenty of room for a large dining area.



The master suite easily fits a king sized bedroom set-up and a wide sitting/dressing area. There is ample storage with an enormous walk-in closet with access from both the bedroom and the master bathroom. Both full bathrooms received a modern renovation with the spacious master offering a chic frosted class closet that houses side by side LG washer/dryer set-up.



Located at the absolutely prime corner of North Moore and Hudson Streets, this is an upscale loft building with impeccably maintained and handsome common areas. Elegant designer, Issey Miyake is on the ground floor and local favorites Locanda Verde, Tribeca Grill and Smith and Mills are just moments away. The entire property is privately owned so there is NO BOARD APPROVAL, making for an easy rental process.



Please note that the building elevator, which can directly access the apartments, is used for moving days and occasional deliveries only.