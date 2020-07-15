All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

117 Hudson Street

117 Hudson Street · (212) 452-4500
Location

117 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$9,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
At approximately 2,500 square feet, this truly exceptional and rare, corner one bedroom/two bath loft features sunshine galore from 10 glorious windows.

The expansive living area is optimal for entertaining with open North and East views that perfectly frame Tribeca's stunning architecture. An artistic eye will love the possibilities of shaping the space that boasts authentic, industrial loft details such as cast iron columns, eleven foot pressed tin ceilings and beautiful original wood flooring. There is open chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero fridge, Viking stove and dishwasher and plenty of room for a large dining area.

The master suite easily fits a king sized bedroom set-up and a wide sitting/dressing area. There is ample storage with an enormous walk-in closet with access from both the bedroom and the master bathroom. Both full bathrooms received a modern renovation with the spacious master offering a chic frosted class closet that houses side by side LG washer/dryer set-up.

Located at the absolutely prime corner of North Moore and Hudson Streets, this is an upscale loft building with impeccably maintained and handsome common areas. Elegant designer, Issey Miyake is on the ground floor and local favorites Locanda Verde, Tribeca Grill and Smith and Mills are just moments away. The entire property is privately owned so there is NO BOARD APPROVAL, making for an easy rental process.

Please note that the building elevator, which can directly access the apartments, is used for moving days and occasional deliveries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hudson Street have any available units?
117 Hudson Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Hudson Street have?
Some of 117 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 117 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 117 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.
