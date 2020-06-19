All apartments in New York
117 East 57th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:52 AM

117 East 57th Street

117 East 57th Street · (212) 360-3511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 47G · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
First Month Free RENT! Best Deal 1BR Off Park Ave....The Galleria Condominium with views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park from the 47th floor. This spectacular one bedroom offers ample closet space and has new hardwood floors. The Galleria is located in midtown on one of the most prestigious blocks of NYC and the best shopping, restaurants and just a few blocks from Central Park. The luxurious Galleria Condominium offers a full-time doorman, concierge, attended elevators, a 55th floor sky terrace/lounge with breathtaking views of Central Park and Manhattan. Also on the property one finds a live-in-super, parking garage, maid service, dry cleaning. Pets are not allowed for tenants per condo policy. Tenant pays fee...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 East 57th Street have any available units?
117 East 57th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 East 57th Street have?
Some of 117 East 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 East 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 117 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
