117 East 57th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator parking garage

First Month Free RENT! Best Deal 1BR Off Park Ave....The Galleria Condominium with views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park from the 47th floor. This spectacular one bedroom offers ample closet space and has new hardwood floors. The Galleria is located in midtown on one of the most prestigious blocks of NYC and the best shopping, restaurants and just a few blocks from Central Park. The luxurious Galleria Condominium offers a full-time doorman, concierge, attended elevators, a 55th floor sky terrace/lounge with breathtaking views of Central Park and Manhattan. Also on the property one finds a live-in-super, parking garage, maid service, dry cleaning. Pets are not allowed for tenants per condo policy. Tenant pays fee...