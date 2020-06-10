All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

116 West 69th Street

116 West 69th Street · (718) 208-3554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 West 69th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
**Great Location Great Price**Pet-friendly south-facing bright large studio apartment situated on a tree-lined beautiful residential street in Lincoln Square. The unit features soaring high-ceilings, over-sized two windows, customized shelves, hardwood floors, two deep closets, a full-sized bathroom, and kitchenette. Either queen/king-sized bed fits comfortably.The unit is on the second floor. Just one flight up. Conveniently located from Central Park, Lincoln Center, Juilliard, Movie Theaters, Time Warner Center, Trader Joe's, Equinox, many cafes, bars, and fine dining that New York has to offer.It only takes 3-5 min to the subway by the 1/2/3/A/B trains, multiple buses are available. Please contact me with any questions about the unit at 116 W 69th St or other units on our website.The current rent is $2,175 and the owner is offering $2,100 for immediate move-in.*Virtual showing upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West 69th Street have any available units?
116 West 69th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 116 West 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 West 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 116 West 69th Street offer parking?
No, 116 West 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 West 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 West 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West 69th Street have a pool?
No, 116 West 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 West 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 West 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 West 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 West 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
