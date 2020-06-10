116 West 69th Street

Amenities

**Great Location Great Price**Pet-friendly south-facing bright large studio apartment situated on a tree-lined beautiful residential street in Lincoln Square. The unit features soaring high-ceilings, over-sized two windows, customized shelves, hardwood floors, two deep closets, a full-sized bathroom, and kitchenette. Either queen/king-sized bed fits comfortably.The unit is on the second floor. Just one flight up. Conveniently located from Central Park, Lincoln Center, Juilliard, Movie Theaters, Time Warner Center, Trader Joe's, Equinox, many cafes, bars, and fine dining that New York has to offer.It only takes 3-5 min to the subway by the 1/2/3/A/B trains, multiple buses are available. Please contact me with any questions about the unit at 116 W 69th St or other units on our website.The current rent is $2,175 and the owner is offering $2,100 for immediate move-in.*Virtual showing upon request.