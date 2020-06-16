All apartments in New York
116 Hudson Street

116 Hudson St · (646) 732-8162
Location

116 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$27,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Available short term, fully furnished starting March 1st

This sprawling 2,704 sqft full floor penthouse duplex has grand living spaces and three separate terraces. A private keyed elevator opens directly into an expansive foyer and a gracious living room which is accented by floor-to-ceiling windows and one of the three terraces overlooking iconic Tribeca architecture.

The apartment features Brazilian wenge floors, custom built-ins and a wood burning fireplace which create an elegant yet intimate backdrop for entertaining and day-to-day living alike, while the kitchen is highlighted by Wolf, Viking, and Sub Zero appliances and a 12 foot marble island. A spacious office with home bar and large terrace completes the first floor and could easily serve as a third bedroom if desired.

At the top of an architecturally compelling stair, the second level is home to a large master bedroom suite with a walk in closet and five fixture bath and a secondary bedroom. At the entrance to the third terrace, there is a fully equipped wetbar, perfect for storing all outdoor entertaining necessities; this grand terrace is spacious enough for dining and lounging.

With only 5 apartments, 116 Hudson is a highly private and desirable condominium. BKSK Architects' building design marries historic red brick with a modern glass and metal curtain wall. Ideally located in the heart of Tribeca, conveniently near public transportation, shopping and the area's most renowned restaurants including Bubby's, Mr. Chows, Locanda Verde, this penthouse is a rarity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Hudson Street have any available units?
116 Hudson Street has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Hudson Street have?
Some of 116 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Hudson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 116 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 116 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
