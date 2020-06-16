116 Hudson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets elevator fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Available short term, fully furnished starting March 1st



This sprawling 2,704 sqft full floor penthouse duplex has grand living spaces and three separate terraces. A private keyed elevator opens directly into an expansive foyer and a gracious living room which is accented by floor-to-ceiling windows and one of the three terraces overlooking iconic Tribeca architecture.



The apartment features Brazilian wenge floors, custom built-ins and a wood burning fireplace which create an elegant yet intimate backdrop for entertaining and day-to-day living alike, while the kitchen is highlighted by Wolf, Viking, and Sub Zero appliances and a 12 foot marble island. A spacious office with home bar and large terrace completes the first floor and could easily serve as a third bedroom if desired.



At the top of an architecturally compelling stair, the second level is home to a large master bedroom suite with a walk in closet and five fixture bath and a secondary bedroom. At the entrance to the third terrace, there is a fully equipped wetbar, perfect for storing all outdoor entertaining necessities; this grand terrace is spacious enough for dining and lounging.



With only 5 apartments, 116 Hudson is a highly private and desirable condominium. BKSK Architects' building design marries historic red brick with a modern glass and metal curtain wall. Ideally located in the heart of Tribeca, conveniently near public transportation, shopping and the area's most renowned restaurants including Bubby's, Mr. Chows, Locanda Verde, this penthouse is a rarity.