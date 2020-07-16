All apartments in New York
116 E 60TH ST.

116 East 60th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
NO FEE: This Gorgeous 3 Beds, 2 Baths has been gut renovated just 1 year ago and it can be all yours! It features Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Space with Huge Windows and Lots of Natural Light, 3 Queen Size Bedrooms with the Master Bedroom having an Ensuite Bathroom, Elegant White Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Sophisticated Bathrooms, Exposed Bricks, Washer and Dryer in the Unit and Central Air Conditioning.This apartments is in a very well kept walk up building in the middle of everything. It's surrounded by Great Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bars, and Amazing Stores. Enjoy all the benefits that Lenox Hill has to offer, without sacrificing comfort and convenience! Dont miss out. Contact Rose today for a private showing at 917 326 9446!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E 60TH ST. have any available units?
116 E 60TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 E 60TH ST. have?
Some of 116 E 60TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E 60TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
116 E 60TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E 60TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 116 E 60TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 E 60TH ST. offer parking?
No, 116 E 60TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 116 E 60TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 E 60TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E 60TH ST. have a pool?
No, 116 E 60TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 116 E 60TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 116 E 60TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E 60TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 E 60TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
