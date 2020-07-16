116 E 60TH ST.

Amenities

NO FEE: This Gorgeous 3 Beds, 2 Baths has been gut renovated just 1 year ago and it can be all yours! It features Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Space with Huge Windows and Lots of Natural Light, 3 Queen Size Bedrooms with the Master Bedroom having an Ensuite Bathroom, Elegant White Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Sophisticated Bathrooms, Exposed Bricks, Washer and Dryer in the Unit and Central Air Conditioning.This apartments is in a very well kept walk up building in the middle of everything. It's surrounded by Great Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bars, and Amazing Stores. Enjoy all the benefits that Lenox Hill has to offer, without sacrificing comfort and convenience! Dont miss out. Contact Rose today for a private showing at 917 326 9446!