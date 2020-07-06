1150 Second Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE! BRAND NEW and GUT RENOVATED!



Welcome home to this spacious convertible four bedroom, two bathroom duplex located in prime Lenox Hill.



Everything has been completely redone and the apartment features washer/dryer in unit, new kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, and plenty of closets throughout. Each bedroom can fit a queen sized bed along with other furniture and the living room/dining area is also convertible to a fourth bedroom if necessary.



Located just one flight up in a walk up, the apartment is in a prime location near grocery stores, shopping, and multiple subway lines- Q,N,R,4,5,6,F trains.



Available for move in 7/5 and easy quick rental application. Pet friendly!