1150 Second Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1150 Second Avenue

1150 2nd Ave · (978) 337-6056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A-1 · Avail. now

$5,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! BRAND NEW and GUT RENOVATED!

Welcome home to this spacious convertible four bedroom, two bathroom duplex located in prime Lenox Hill.

Everything has been completely redone and the apartment features washer/dryer in unit, new kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, and plenty of closets throughout. Each bedroom can fit a queen sized bed along with other furniture and the living room/dining area is also convertible to a fourth bedroom if necessary.

Located just one flight up in a walk up, the apartment is in a prime location near grocery stores, shopping, and multiple subway lines- Q,N,R,4,5,6,F trains.

Available for move in 7/5 and easy quick rental application. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Second Avenue have any available units?
1150 Second Avenue has a unit available for $5,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Second Avenue have?
Some of 1150 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Second Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Second Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1150 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1150 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1150 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
