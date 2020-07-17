All apartments in New York
115 West 85th Street 7
115 West 85th Street · (646) 374-8930
Location

115 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Located in a completely renovated landmark brownstone in the heart of the Upper West Side, steps from Central Park and many wonderful shops and restaurants, this bright, sunny high-end alcove studio/ one bedroom apartment is 4 flights up facing a tree-lined street. It boasts large windows with custom blinds, its own Washer Dryer, plenty of strorage including Elfa custom-designed closets and radiant heat under the hardwood floors. The living area comes complete with a full-size leather sofa-bed, 2 leather ottomans/ coffee tables, a dresser and a l HD 1080p 37 TV ready for internet streaming (Netflix, You Tube, etc. ). The bedroom is home to a contemporary, custom made Bamboo queen size bed and 2 large closets. The eat-in kitchen features, top of the line European custom made cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new Miele stainless steel appliances, including a built-in panel refrigerator, a microwave convection oven and a dishwasher under the sink. It is also fully stocked with all the basics you will need for day-to-day living: a toaster, coffee maker, and electric water kettle. The European-tiled contemporary bathroom has a bathtub with hand held/over head shower in tub, extensive storage below and above the sink, and a toilet. Additional amenities: -Video Intercom and Security Cameras. -Complimentary laundry in the building. -Wired and WiFi High speed Internet access throughout the apartment. -The living area and bedroom have their own separate remote-controlled AC units. -Skype Ready IP Video Telephone for International Calls. Between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue, one block away from Line 1, B and D subway stations for easy access to almost everywhere in Manhattan. Also, it is located one block away from Broadway upscale shopping district. Easy access to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian, Barnard, The Theological Seminary, Manhattan School of Music, American Museum of Natural History, Fordham University, Lincoln Center and Metropolitan Opera

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 West 85th Street 7 have any available units?
115 West 85th Street 7 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 West 85th Street 7 have?
Some of 115 West 85th Street 7's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 West 85th Street 7 currently offering any rent specials?
115 West 85th Street 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 West 85th Street 7 pet-friendly?
No, 115 West 85th Street 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 West 85th Street 7 offer parking?
No, 115 West 85th Street 7 does not offer parking.
Does 115 West 85th Street 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 West 85th Street 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 West 85th Street 7 have a pool?
No, 115 West 85th Street 7 does not have a pool.
Does 115 West 85th Street 7 have accessible units?
No, 115 West 85th Street 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 West 85th Street 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 West 85th Street 7 has units with dishwashers.
