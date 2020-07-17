115 West 85th Street 7

Amenities

Located in a completely renovated landmark brownstone in the heart of the Upper West Side, steps from Central Park and many wonderful shops and restaurants, this bright, sunny high-end alcove studio/ one bedroom apartment is 4 flights up facing a tree-lined street. It boasts large windows with custom blinds, its own Washer Dryer, plenty of strorage including Elfa custom-designed closets and radiant heat under the hardwood floors. The living area comes complete with a full-size leather sofa-bed, 2 leather ottomans/ coffee tables, a dresser and a l HD 1080p 37 TV ready for internet streaming (Netflix, You Tube, etc. ). The bedroom is home to a contemporary, custom made Bamboo queen size bed and 2 large closets. The eat-in kitchen features, top of the line European custom made cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new Miele stainless steel appliances, including a built-in panel refrigerator, a microwave convection oven and a dishwasher under the sink. It is also fully stocked with all the basics you will need for day-to-day living: a toaster, coffee maker, and electric water kettle. The European-tiled contemporary bathroom has a bathtub with hand held/over head shower in tub, extensive storage below and above the sink, and a toilet. Additional amenities: -Video Intercom and Security Cameras. -Complimentary laundry in the building. -Wired and WiFi High speed Internet access throughout the apartment. -The living area and bedroom have their own separate remote-controlled AC units. -Skype Ready IP Video Telephone for International Calls. Between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue, one block away from Line 1, B and D subway stations for easy access to almost everywhere in Manhattan. Also, it is located one block away from Broadway upscale shopping district. Easy access to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian, Barnard, The Theological Seminary, Manhattan School of Music, American Museum of Natural History, Fordham University, Lincoln Center and Metropolitan Opera