112 W 80TH ST.

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*Stunning Renovated 1 Bedroom Alcove on UWSAPARTMENT DETAILS:- Large Bedroom- Alcove- Dishwasher- Washer/Dryer in Unit- Original Details- Abundant Closet Space- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Spacious Living Room- Completely RenovatedNEIGHBORHOOD & BUILDING DETAILS:- Only 2 apartments per floor, 10 total apartments- Charming Walk Up- Gorgeous Tree Lined Street- Steps To B,C,1 2,3, Subways- Citi Bike Station 1 Block Away- Steps To Central Park, Natural Museum of History, Shopping & UWS's best restaurants & shops!*Please note photos may not be of the actual unit, video is of actual unit*