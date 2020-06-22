All apartments in New York
Location

112 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE*Stunning Renovated 1 Bedroom Alcove on UWSAPARTMENT DETAILS:- Large Bedroom- Alcove- Dishwasher- Washer/Dryer in Unit- Original Details- Abundant Closet Space- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Spacious Living Room- Completely RenovatedNEIGHBORHOOD & BUILDING DETAILS:- Only 2 apartments per floor, 10 total apartments- Charming Walk Up- Gorgeous Tree Lined Street- Steps To B,C,1 2,3, Subways- Citi Bike Station 1 Block Away- Steps To Central Park, Natural Museum of History, Shopping & UWS's best restaurants & shops!*Please note photos may not be of the actual unit, video is of actual unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W 80TH ST. have any available units?
112 W 80TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 W 80TH ST. have?
Some of 112 W 80TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 W 80TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
112 W 80TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W 80TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 112 W 80TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 W 80TH ST. offer parking?
No, 112 W 80TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 112 W 80TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 W 80TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W 80TH ST. have a pool?
No, 112 W 80TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 112 W 80TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 112 W 80TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 W 80TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 W 80TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
