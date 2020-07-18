111 WEST 74th STREET.

Amenities

Located in the Heart of the Upper West Side resides this rare loft like townhouse one bedroom apartment. This apartment features 14ft ceilings through out with two bonus loft areas for storage or sleeping. With the original exposed brick fireplace and two very large bay windows this apartment screams character. Off the kitchen is a good size dining alcove that flows into your very large living room. The bedroom is quaint with a deep closet. Just one flight walk up. Basement Laundry. Pets allowed.