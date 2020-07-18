All apartments in New York
111 WEST 74th STREET.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:56 PM

111 WEST 74th STREET

111 West 74th Street · (631) 413-1998
Location

111 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located in the Heart of the Upper West Side resides this rare loft like townhouse one bedroom apartment. This apartment features 14ft ceilings through out with two bonus loft areas for storage or sleeping. With the original exposed brick fireplace and two very large bay windows this apartment screams character. Off the kitchen is a good size dining alcove that flows into your very large living room. The bedroom is quaint with a deep closet. Just one flight walk up. Basement Laundry. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 111 WEST 74th STREET have any available units?
111 WEST 74th STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 111 WEST 74th STREET currently offering any rent specials?
111 WEST 74th STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 WEST 74th STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 WEST 74th STREET is pet friendly.
Does 111 WEST 74th STREET offer parking?
No, 111 WEST 74th STREET does not offer parking.
Does 111 WEST 74th STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 WEST 74th STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 WEST 74th STREET have a pool?
No, 111 WEST 74th STREET does not have a pool.
Does 111 WEST 74th STREET have accessible units?
No, 111 WEST 74th STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 111 WEST 74th STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 WEST 74th STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 WEST 74th STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 WEST 74th STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

