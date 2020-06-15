All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

110 West 129th Street

110 West 129th Street · (917) 794-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 West 129th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-R · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
Welcome to 110 West 129th Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural neighborhood.

Unit 6R is a true 2 bed/ 1 bath, located at 129th Street between Malcolm X Blvd & Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd in Central Harlem.

This newly renovated unit boasts superior finishes throughout. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Granite bathrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, wood flooring and oversized windows, which brings in great natural southern light.

The open kitchen suite is complete with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and glass mosaic backsplash.

The 6 story boutique building amenities: Elevator, video intercom security, high-speed internet wiring, laundry in the basement and conveniently located to both shopping, Marcus Garvey Park, Museum of the City of New York, iconic restaurants and amazingly convenient for commutes with the 2/3/A/B/C/D trains just a few minutes from home!,THE OPPORTUNITY:
IRRESISTIBLE 2BR DEALS AT MANHATTAN STUDIO PRICES:
The apartments at 110 West 129th Street are the most cheerful homes with sunny, wide open southern views all the way to the Chrysler Building, and a convivial sun-drenched balcony stretching all along the LR and both BRs.
THE APT FEATURES:
110 West 129th Street is a brand new construction (a couple of years in existence). All the units offer:
- hard wood floors
- recessed lighting
- fully equipped kitchens with new appliances, serving counter, marble counter- tops, full size refrigerators
- central A/C in each room with remote control.
All rooms are Cable-ready.
SERVICES:
The Superintendent is available on the spot for all matters of service.
Elevator building with video intercom system.
Access to the roof.
Laundry in basement.
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
BUSTLING NEIGHBORHOOD AND EASY TRANSPORTATION:
Central Harlem will see the opening of the highly expected Whole Foods and commercial center within months now. The subways could not be more enticing with the Express 2 and 3, four blocks down from this Lenox Avenue corner.
There is one new restaurant, bar or happening place opening every month between 110th and 150th Streets and this area is becoming a destination for architecture aficionados and quiet lifestyle.
Tenant pays broker fees: 15% of first year's rent. But do not be shy to present your case!
Guarantors are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 West 129th Street have any available units?
110 West 129th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 West 129th Street have?
Some of 110 West 129th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 West 129th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 West 129th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 West 129th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 West 129th Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 West 129th Street offer parking?
No, 110 West 129th Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 West 129th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 West 129th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 West 129th Street have a pool?
No, 110 West 129th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 West 129th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 West 129th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 West 129th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 West 129th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
