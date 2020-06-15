Amenities

Welcome to 110 West 129th Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural neighborhood.



Unit 6R is a true 2 bed/ 1 bath, located at 129th Street between Malcolm X Blvd & Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd in Central Harlem.



This newly renovated unit boasts superior finishes throughout. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Granite bathrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, wood flooring and oversized windows, which brings in great natural southern light.



The open kitchen suite is complete with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and glass mosaic backsplash.



The 6 story boutique building amenities: Elevator, video intercom security, high-speed internet wiring, laundry in the basement and conveniently located to both shopping, Marcus Garvey Park, Museum of the City of New York, iconic restaurants and amazingly convenient for commutes with the 2/3/A/B/C/D trains just a few minutes from home!,THE OPPORTUNITY:

IRRESISTIBLE 2BR DEALS AT MANHATTAN STUDIO PRICES:

The apartments at 110 West 129th Street are the most cheerful homes with sunny, wide open southern views all the way to the Chrysler Building, and a convivial sun-drenched balcony stretching all along the LR and both BRs.

THE APT FEATURES:

110 West 129th Street is a brand new construction (a couple of years in existence). All the units offer:

- hard wood floors

- recessed lighting

- fully equipped kitchens with new appliances, serving counter, marble counter- tops, full size refrigerators

- central A/C in each room with remote control.

All rooms are Cable-ready.

SERVICES:

The Superintendent is available on the spot for all matters of service.

Elevator building with video intercom system.

Access to the roof.

Laundry in basement.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

BUSTLING NEIGHBORHOOD AND EASY TRANSPORTATION:

Central Harlem will see the opening of the highly expected Whole Foods and commercial center within months now. The subways could not be more enticing with the Express 2 and 3, four blocks down from this Lenox Avenue corner.

There is one new restaurant, bar or happening place opening every month between 110th and 150th Streets and this area is becoming a destination for architecture aficionados and quiet lifestyle.

Tenant pays broker fees: 15% of first year's rent. But do not be shy to present your case!

Guarantors are accepted.